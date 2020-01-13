Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,667. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $147.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.