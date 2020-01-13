Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 215,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 358,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 150,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

