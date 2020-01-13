Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.29. 599,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

