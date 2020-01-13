PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.53. 5,102,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,388. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

