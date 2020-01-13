Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $314.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.