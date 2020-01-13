Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

