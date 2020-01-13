Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TENG opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. Ten Lifestyle Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.53.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group will post 50 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Donald acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

