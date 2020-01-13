PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $287,548.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.36 or 0.06057740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001154 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,839,997 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

