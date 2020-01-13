Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 120 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Paypal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.28. 9,652,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

