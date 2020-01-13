Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,439.23. 1,573,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,860. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,440.52. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,239.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.