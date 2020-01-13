Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

