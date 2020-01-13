Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,571,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,742. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

