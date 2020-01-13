Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.52 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,319. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

