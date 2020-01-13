Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $54.06. 5,517,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

