Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 2,404 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,693,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,817,000 after buying an additional 96,363 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,105,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,724,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $66.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

