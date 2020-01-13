Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.79

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 2032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($7.59). Research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vida Ventures, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

