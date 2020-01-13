O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Woodstock Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodstock Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.53.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $331.34 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.