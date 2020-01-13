Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.26 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $839,591.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00801750 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00208517 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00078920 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

