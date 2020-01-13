Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Orange SA (EPA:ORA)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €13.00 ($15.12) and last traded at €13.06 ($15.18), approximately 6,607,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.12 ($15.26).

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.23 ($18.88).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.90.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

