OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,305 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in HP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in HP by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

