OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 801 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,512,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.73. 54,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.46 and a 1-year high of $181.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

