OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.76. 776,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

