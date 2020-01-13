OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 384,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

