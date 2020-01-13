OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 366,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.71. 7,721,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.