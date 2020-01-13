OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.97. The company had a trading volume of 276,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

