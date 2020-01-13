OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.93 and a 1-year high of $182.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

