OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,021 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. 66,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,766. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Bank of America upped their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

