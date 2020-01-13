Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $326.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $256.41 and a 52 week high of $327.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

