Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $158.59 and a 1-year high of $219.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

