Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) were down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 10,638 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 260,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

