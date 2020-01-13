NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.61.

NVDA opened at $247.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

