NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.37. 4,311,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $245.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average is $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

