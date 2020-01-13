Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Stake Increased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1,775.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 545,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,171. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Norgard Ross 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Also, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

