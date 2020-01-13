NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.