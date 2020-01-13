NortonLifeLock’s (NLOK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. 1,116,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

