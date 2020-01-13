Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Trading Up 3.4%

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), approximately 48,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of $4.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.43.

About Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB)

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

