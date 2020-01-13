Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBLX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. 4,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,572. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

