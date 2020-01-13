Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

