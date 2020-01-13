Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,491.00 and $52,854.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.05935492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00119163 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

