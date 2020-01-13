MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Survey

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 1 3 0 2.75

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.68%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 13.36 $16.33 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $580.71 million 1.24 $248.83 million $1.01 5.08

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 95.24% N/A 104.48% W&T Offshore 38.63% -29.02% 10.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

