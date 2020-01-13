Monarch (MT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Monarch token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a market capitalization of $77,739.00 and approximately $74,832.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monarch has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.