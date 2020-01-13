Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TAP.A stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $60.00. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

