Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 3.4% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.18. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.