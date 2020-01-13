Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Up 84.6% in December

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 622,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

MODN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 0.54. Model N has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

