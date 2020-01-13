MktCoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. MktCoin has a total market cap of $48,022.00 and $1,218.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MktCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.01997050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MktCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

