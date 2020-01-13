Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Acquires 351 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,293,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

