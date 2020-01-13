MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.32. 3,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $103.47 and a 1-year high of $129.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.274 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.