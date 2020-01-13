MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.21. 7,317,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

