MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,821 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 112,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

