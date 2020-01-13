Mindexcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,098.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $312,774.00 and $3,098.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.02100454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00185769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

